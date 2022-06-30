The Australian dollar initially fell during the trading session on Thursday, but then turned around to show signs of life. Having said that, the highs keep getting lower, suggesting that eventually, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – The Australian Dollar Continues to Attempt a Bounce - June 30, 2022
- AUD/USD reclaims 0.6900 post London fix as US consumer spending drops - June 30, 2022
- Travis Barker Reportedly Hospitalized For Pancreatitis - June 30, 2022