The Australian dollar rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday to reach the 0.68 level. We are approaching an area that could cause some issues, so it’ll be interesting to see whether …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – The Australian Dollar Continues to Attempt Stability - July 19, 2022
- AUD/USD Poised to Test 50-Day SMA After Clearing Opening Range for July - July 19, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: First signs of an interim bottom - July 19, 2022