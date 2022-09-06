The Australian dollar has gone back and forth during the trading session on Monday to see a lack of momentum. That being said, it is Labor Day in the United States the liquidity may have been an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie, Kiwi Dip on Drop in Risk Sentiment - September 6, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – The Australian Dollar Continues to Look Threatened - September 6, 2022
- R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Releases ‘Future If Future’ On Bioplastic Vinyl - September 6, 2022