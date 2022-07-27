The Australian dollar initially fell during the course of the early hours on Monday, but then turned around to show strength again. We are also at the 50 Day EMA, so therefore it’s likely that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – The Australian Dollar Recovers After an Initial Dip - July 27, 2022
- AUD/USD Analysis: Descending trend-line/50-DMA confluence continues to cap ahead of FOMC - July 27, 2022
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Rally Stopped by 50% Level at .6983 Ahead of Consumer Inflation Report - July 27, 2022