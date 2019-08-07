AUD/USD tracks NZD/USD lower, drops to the lowest level since March 2009. The RBNZ cut rates by 50 basis points earlier today. RBNZ’s aggressive easing to put pressure on the RBA to do more. A …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD prints lowest level since March 2009 - August 6, 2019
- AUD/USD struggles around multi-month low amid lack of fresh catalysts - August 6, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: Aussie bearish route continues - August 6, 2019