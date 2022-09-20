RBA Minutes need to defend the rate hike trajectory to keep buyers hopeful. AUD/USD takes bids to refresh intraday high near 0.6735, extending the corrective bounce from the yearly low during …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD prints three-day uptrend past 0.6700 with eyes on RBA Minutes, central banks - September 19, 2022
- AUD/USD marches towards 0.6750 ahead of RBA minutes, Fed policy eyed - September 19, 2022
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Increasing Global Recession Fears Expected to Weigh - September 19, 2022