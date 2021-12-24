AUD/USD pulled back towards 0.7220s amid thin liquidity conditions on Christmas eve

Bulls prepare for a challenge of crucial resistance around 0.7280-0.7300. The AUD/USD slides during the late European trading session, down some 0.33% trading at 0.7224 at the time of writing. The …
