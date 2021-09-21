AUD/USD pulls away from session highs, stays afloat above 0.7250

AUD/USD posts modest daily gains following Monday’s decline. Wall Street’s main indexes remain on track to open decisively higher. US Dollar Index edges lower toward 93.00 on Tuesday. Pressured by the …
