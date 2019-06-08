The AUD/USD currency pair rallied on Friday to hit a new multi-week high of 0.7002 to trade above the critical level 0.7000 for the first time since May 8th. However, the rally to these levels was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Pulls Back After Hitting New Multi-Week Highs - June 7, 2019
- AUDUSD follows the USD lower. New day highs. - June 7, 2019
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian dollar shows signs of strength - June 7, 2019