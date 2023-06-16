AUD/USD corrects from its highest level since February touched on Thursday. A modest USD recovery from a multi-week low prompt some profit-taking. The Fed rate hike uncertainty might cap the USD and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD pulls back from multi-month high, slides to 0.6870 amid modest USD bounce - June 16, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: The Rally Continues - June 15, 2023
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Extremely Bullish Above 0.6815 - June 15, 2023