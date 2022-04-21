The AUD/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back off the current weekly highs of about 0.7470 to trade at about 0.7370 after the US data. The currency pair appears to have completed a downward …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade Below the 100-Hour MA - April 21, 2022
- AUD/USD back below 0.7400 on hawkish Fed speaking and a firm US dollar - April 21, 2022
- Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Pulled Death Row Catalog From Streaming Services - April 21, 2022