The US dollar was the day’s top performer, outpacing major counterparts amid a surge in risk aversion. With no obvious catalyst driving the shift in risk narrative, it appears more aggressive Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD pummeled as risk appetite craters - October 6, 2022
- AUD/USD picks bids around 0.6400 ahead of US NFP, risk-off still active - October 6, 2022
- Pearl Jam, R.E.M. & More Featured On Abortion Access Benefit Album - October 6, 2022