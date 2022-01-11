AUD/USD rallied 21DMA and probing 0.7200 level as buck suffers post-Powell testimony

AUD/USD is at session highs above its 21DMA and probing the 0.7200 area as the dollar weakens post-Powell comments. Powell’s remarks did not surprise market participants and the dollar seems to be …
