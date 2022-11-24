Gold price has shifted its business above the crucial resistance of $1,750.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal is expected to extend its gains further as investors are dumping the DXY amid a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Rallies back to retest 0.6747 Daily Resistance [Video] - November 23, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: All set to challenge monthly top near 0.6800 - November 23, 2022
- Australian Dollar Soars as the US Dollar Sinks. Will AUD/USD Make a New Peak? - November 23, 2022