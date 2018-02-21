AUD/USD spiked on dollar weakness after a mixed set of FOMC minutes but is running out of steam on the way to the converging 50 and 200 hr SMA. But, as soon beaten up and sent back towards 0.78 the figure as the dollar bulls pick up a cheap offer.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD likely to trade around 0.78 by end-2018 – Lloyds Bank - February 21, 2018
- AUD/USD rallies post FOMC looking for 0.7950, collapses again to threat potential 0.7800 test - February 21, 2018
- Forex technical analysis: AUDUSD finding support targets an area for profit taking. - February 21, 2018