EUR/USD is trading at fresh highs above 1.1800, despite ECB´s President Lagarde said the recovery is incomplete and uncertain, opening the door to more monetary stimulus. Hopes for a US fiscal deal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD rallies toward 0.72 to be faded – TDS - October 6, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off lows, still in the red below 100-hour SMA - October 6, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Continues to Dance Around 50 Day EMA - October 6, 2020