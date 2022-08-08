AUD/USD edges up by 1%, boosted by a soft greenback. China’s Trade Balance surplus increased the appetite for the risk-sensitive AUD. The AUD/USD got bolstered by last week’s RBA’s tightening …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD rallies towards 0.6980s as buyers bulls-eye 0.7000 - August 8, 2022
- Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello X Khalid, And Panic! At The Disco To Perform At MTV VMAs - August 8, 2022
- Post Malone Raises Over $200K With Gaming For Love Charity Streams - August 8, 2022