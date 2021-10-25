AUD/USD: Rally higher to run out of steam ahead of the 0.7550/60 zone – OCBC

Economists at OCBC Bank expect the aussie to fail to surpass the 0.7550/60 resistance zone. “Traction above 0.7500 seems to be limited for the AUD/USD, with firm resistance out at the 0.7550/60 zone.” …
