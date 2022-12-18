The US Dollar came under modest selling pressure on this report and the US Dollar Index was last seen posting small daily losses at 104.42. Off the back of the weaker-than-expected data US equities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD rally pauses around 67 US cents - December 18, 2022
- AUD/USD struggles around 0.6700 amid hawkish Fed comments, RBA Minutes eyed - December 18, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye the coiled conditions, testing 0.6670 structure - December 18, 2022