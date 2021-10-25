AUD/USD appears to be outperforming its major counterparts going into the end of October as it attempts to retrace the pullback from the monthly high (0.7547), and the update to Australia’s Consumer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Rate Recovery to Face Slowdown in Australia CPI - October 25, 2021
- ABBA Share ‘Ridiculously Happy’ New Single ‘Just A Notion’ - October 25, 2021
- AUD/USD retreats from 0.7500 down to 0.7477 amid risk-on market sentiment - October 25, 2021