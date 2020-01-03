AUD/USD extends the advance following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as the US and China reach a trade deal, but failure to close above the 200-Day SMA (0.6910) may undermine the recent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Rate Stages Key Test of 200-Day SMA Amid US-China Trade Deal - January 3, 2020
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Multi-week-old resistance-turned-support in focus - January 2, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Affixed to its 200-DMA - January 2, 2020