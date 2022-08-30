AUD/USD is under pressure as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offers a hawkish forward guidance while speaking at the Kansas City Fed Economic Symposium, and the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Rate Vulnerable to Upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report - August 30, 2022
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD hovers around cloud base, poised for more downside - August 30, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD set for deeper drop after hawkish Powell speech - August 30, 2022