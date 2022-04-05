AUD is one of the strongest across the board after recent RBA comments, who want to see more indications that wage growth has significantly picked before moving to tighten policy. So, the potential …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: RBA catalyst for broken triangle - April 5, 2022
- AUDUSD screams higher on RBA loss of patience and higher commodities - April 5, 2022
- AUD/USD: Too hawkish market’s pricing on RBA to curb aussie upside by year-end – ING - April 5, 2022