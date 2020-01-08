AUD/USD: RBA easing expectations remain a weight on the aussie – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, forecast the AUD/USD pair at 0.6900 (probable range 0.6600-0.7100) during the first quarter and at 0.7000 over the third quarter. “The Australian dollar weakened in 2019 with …
