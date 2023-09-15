EUR/USD is trading above 1.0650, recovering from the dovish ECB hike inflicted wounds in the European morning on Friday. Optimism surrounding China’s stimulus measures and strong economic data is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Reaching the 0.69 year-end target will be a challenge – Scotiabank - September 15, 2023
- AUD/USD: Recovery faces a tough barrier at 0.6485 – UOB - September 15, 2023
- AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6450 after China upbeat data, US data eyed - September 15, 2023