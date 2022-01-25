AUD/USD rebound approaches previous support near 0.7170 ahead of Australia inflation

Australia Q4 CPI can bolster RBA rate hike concerns after strong employment. AUD/USD holds onto the corrective pullback from more than a month’s low around 0.7140, after two consecutive days of risk …
