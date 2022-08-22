AUD/USD rebound fades below 0.6900 on softer Aussie PMIs

AUD/USD retreats from intraday high on downbeat flash PMIs for Australia. Australia’s preliminary S&P Global PMIs for August arrived softer than expected and prior releases. Recession fears underpin …
