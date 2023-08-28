AUD/USD rises half a percent to around 0.6440 as it prods the key upside hurdle after witnessing upbeat Australia Retail Sales. Adding strength to the Aussie pair’s rebound could be China stimulus and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD rebound prods 0.6430 resistance amid firmer Australia Retail Sales, China stimulus news - August 27, 2023
- AUD/USD stays defensive near 0.6400 amid mixed concerns about China, Australia Retail Sales eyed - August 27, 2023
- AUD/USD retreats and eyes 0.6400 on Fed hawkish comments, eyes on Powell speech - August 26, 2023