AUD/USD rises from multi-day lows to 0.6330. The AUD/USD turned positive for the day after rebounding more than a hundred pips from four-day lows. The pair rose from near 0.6200 to 0.6333, hitting a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD rebounds above 0.6300 as USD slides - October 21, 2022
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Loses All Gains - October 21, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Plunge - October 21, 2022
Discussion about this post