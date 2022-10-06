AUD/USD Rebounds Ahead Of Australia’s Interest Rate Decision

AUD/USD has started the trading week with strong gains. The Aussie is trading at 0.6447, up 0.67%. Is the nasty slide over? The Australian dollar is coming off a third straight losing week.
