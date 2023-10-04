AUD/USD finds cushion near 0.6300 amid correction in the US Dollar. US private payrolls halved to 89k in September from August reading. US ISM Services PMI landed at 53.6 as expected but lower than …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD rebounds from 0.6300 on soft US job data and Services PMI report - October 4, 2023
- Aerosmith Postpone ‘Peace Out’ Tour Dates - October 4, 2023
- Beyonce Announces ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Concert Film - October 4, 2023