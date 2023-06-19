The AUD/USD pair has shown a recovery move after a correction to near 0.6840 in the early European session. The Aussie asset has got strength as investors are awaiting the release of the Reserve Bank …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD rebounds from 0.6840 as RBA minutes and PBOC decision comes into picture - June 19, 2023
- AUD/USD drops to 0.6850 as options market flashes bearish signals, China optimism fades - June 18, 2023
- AUD/USD bulls approach 0.6900 amid China-inspired optimism, focus on RBA Minutes, Fed Powell’s Testimony - June 18, 2023