EUR/USD has erased almost entire gains seen in December and is fast closing on the psychological support at 1.10. The bid tone around the US dollar could strengthen on growing coronavirus fears and if …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD rebounds from multi-month lows, lacks follow-through - January 28, 2020
- AUD/USD: Eyes 3-month lows as Australia’s Business Confidence drops to lowest since mid-2013 - January 27, 2020
- AUD/USD bears rest around three-month bottom to 0.6760 amid broad risk-off - January 27, 2020