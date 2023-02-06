AUD/USD has rebounded firmly after dropping to near 0.6950 despite deepening US-China tensions. A surprise jump in the US NFP data has faded the expectations of a pause in the Federal Reserve’s policy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD rebounds to near 0.6950 despite US-China tensions, RBA policy buzz - February 6, 2023
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Bracing for Another RBA Rate Hike - February 6, 2023
- Australian Dollar Tanks As US Dollar Roars Back To Life Ahead Of RBA. Lower AUD/USD? - February 6, 2023