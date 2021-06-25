Analysts at Morgan Stanley have turned bearish on the Australian dollar, as they believe the US dollar rally is likely to extend in the coming months. “We turn bearish on AUD/USD outright and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD: Recommend short positions as USD rally starting to broaden out – Morgan Stanley
Analysts at Morgan Stanley have turned bearish on the Australian dollar, as they believe the US dollar rally is likely to extend in the coming months. “We turn bearish on AUD/USD outright and …