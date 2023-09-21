The AUD/USD is recovering into the back end of Thursday trading as risk appetite recovers. The Aussie knocked into 0.6385 as US Dollar flows take the AUD back into familiar territory. The week is set …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD recovering into 0.6430 as US Dollar eases up - September 21, 2023
- AUD/USD Signal: Surges But Faces Hurdles In Quest For Higher - September 21, 2023
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Breakout Likely - September 21, 2023