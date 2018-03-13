Trump sends markets into a tailspin after ousting his own Secretary of State. China data at 02:00 GMT to give the Aussie a ride. The AUD/USD is recovering from a tumble and trading near 0.7850 heading into the overnight session. Markets were shaken and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD recovers after dumping in Tuesday’s session - March 13, 2018
- AUD/USD reverses sharply and erases weekly gains - March 13, 2018
- AUD/USD bulls nearing 0.7900 as US CPI came in line - March 13, 2018