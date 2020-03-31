AUD/USD recovers from a sudden slump after upbeat China PMI

AUD/USD benefits from surprisingly positive data from the largest customer. Market’s risk-tone remains mildly positive, takes clues from the US off-late. Aussie data recently flashed mixed signals …
