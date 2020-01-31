AUD/USD retraces amid the absence of any disappointment from China PMI. Traders ignore WHO, China’s efforts to placate fears of coronavirus. US data, risk catalysts will entertain traders. AUD/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD recovers from multi-month low to 0.6725 after China PMI - January 30, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Chinese data-dump to risk the pair lower? - January 30, 2020
- AUD/USD: Bears bet on coronavirus near four-month low to 0.6720, eyes on China PMI - January 30, 2020