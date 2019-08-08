EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, consolidating. Markets are calmer after China has fixed the yuan at a stronger level than expected and the Fed’s Evans has said he is open to more stimulus. GBP/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD recovers further from decade lows, now eyeing 0.6800 handle - August 8, 2019
- AUD/USD Downtrend in Focus Despite Stronger Chinese Trade Surplus - August 8, 2019
- AUD/USD drops 10 pips despite upbeat China data - August 7, 2019