AUD/USD edges higher on Monday and snaps a four-day losing streak to a two-week low. Expectations for a dovish Fed pivot keep the USD bulls on the defensive and lend support. Geopolitical tensions and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD recovers further from two-week low, climbs to 0.6675-80 area amid softer USD - April 10, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Testing The Bottom Of The Channel - April 10, 2023
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Aussie Ripe For A Breakdown To 0.6560 - April 10, 2023