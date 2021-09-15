AUD/USD attracted some buying near the 0.7300 mark amid renewed USD weakness. COVID-19 woes, dovish RBA outlook might keep a lid on any further gains for the pair. The AUD/USD pair built on its steady …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD recovers further from two-week lows, climbs to 0.7330 region - September 15, 2021
- AUD/USD: Technical indicators are hinting bullish price turning points – DBS Bank - September 15, 2021
- AUD/USD: Defending 0.7240 is crucial to avert a deeper down move – SocGen - September 15, 2021