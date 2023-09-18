AUD/USD holds above 0.6445 amid the USD consolidation. The market expects the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to keep its rate at 4.10% for a third consecutive month. Markets have priced in that the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD recovers its losses below the 0.6450 mark, eyes on RBA, Fed rate decision - September 18, 2023
- AUD/USD: Further upside on the table above 0.6385 – UOB - September 18, 2023
- AUD/USD: Dual resilience and RBA’s tightening bias - September 17, 2023