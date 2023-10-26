AUD/USD recovers its recent losses on the softer USD. The preliminary US Q3 GDP rose 4.9%, Continuing claims rose to the highest reading since May. The markets anticipate the potential additional rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD recovers some lost ground above 0.6300 ahead of Australian PPI data - October 26, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie rebounds but not out of the woods - October 26, 2023
- AUD/USD Signal: Faces Tough Resistance - October 26, 2023