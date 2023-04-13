AUDUSD rebounded off the 0.6625 support level, which is also near the lower boundary of the short-term upward sloping channel. Currently, the market is standing above the 20-day simple moving average …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD recovers somewhat within upward sloping channel - April 13, 2023
- AUD/USD outlook: Extends recovery after solid Australian jobs data - April 13, 2023
- AUD/USD prints three-day winning streak near 0.6700 despite mixed China trade data - April 13, 2023