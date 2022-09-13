The carry over in improved risk sentiment has prompted a deeper USD correction with the DXY index giving up another half percent as the Euro and GBP outperformed. The dollar has given up over 2% since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD recovery continues as improved risk sentiment forces USD lower - September 12, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye a run below 0.6875 - September 12, 2022
- AUD/USD bulls attack 0.6900 with eyes on China’s return, US inflation data - September 12, 2022