AUD bulls struggle to extend the recovery momentum. US dollar clings onto NFP-backed gains amid US fiscal impasse. US-China tensions, Australian jobs to remain in focus this week. AUD/USD is looking …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – RBNZ Aims to Keep Monetary Policy Unchanged - August 10, 2020
- AUD/USD: Recovery remains capped near 0.7175 - August 10, 2020
- AUDUSD takes a breather; maintains healthy positive picture - August 10, 2020