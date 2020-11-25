AUD/USD refreshes 12-week top with 0.7400 on optimist’s radar

AUD/USD inches closer to 0.7400 even as Aussie data probe bulls. Australia’s Q3 Construction Work Done dropped more than -2.0% forecast. Trading sentiment stays upbeat as US President-elect Joe Biden …
