Upbeat economic data, higher commodity prices favor the Aussie. The AUD/USD pair edges higher on Wednesday staging a remarkable comeback from the previous day’s dull market movement. At the time of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD refreshes daily highs near 0.7800 amid softer USD, upbeat market mood - May 25, 2021
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBNZ Policy to Stay the Same, but Forecasts Could Move Kiwi - May 25, 2021
- AUD/USD shrugs off downbeat Aussie data amid risk-on mood near 0.7750 - May 25, 2021