Disappointing US macro data adds to the USD selling bias and provides an additional lift. The AUD/USD pair builds on its steady intraday ascent and hits a fresh daily high, around the 0.6285 region …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD refreshes daily peak, 0.6300 mark back in sight amid notable USD supply - October 17, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – The Australian Dollar bounces to Kick Off the Week - October 17, 2022
- AUD/USD Signal: Aussie Pressured Amid Fed And RBA Diverge - October 17, 2022
Discussion about this post